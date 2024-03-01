Locations
Pleasant Grove
Open Mon-Sat
6 AM- 2 PM
Closed SUN
UVU
Open Mon-T h
7 AM- 3PM
Friday
7 AM-1 PM
Closed SAT-SUN
Catering
Make your next event effortless, neat & tasty!
Wholesale with us!
Buns on the run! We are shipping our buns to our partners! Become a partner by filling out the form.
Earn rewards
Earn points on every purchase!
Gift Cards
Give the best kind of gift... FOOD!
our story
Learn more on how we got started!
This Kolache place is to die for! We have tried almost all of the savory ones and you really can't go wrong! Delicious, fresh, baked to perfection! The customer service is always great and the place is clean and modern. Can't reccomend enough!
We work at a Doctor's office and a darling patient brought us these today , wow, the whole staff LOVES them ! So much moisture 🤤 , definitely will be ordering some from this location, unbeatable taste 😋 we have a sweet tooth 😋.
Kolache Krave has again given me faith in the Kolache experience. Their rolls are stuffed full and so filling (unlike other shops where you bite into your Kolache only to realize that 2/3 of the roll is air and disappointment). The shop is quiet and mostly set up for pick up, though there are a handful of chairs at a bar for dine in. The sausage gravy Kolache was warm and peppery and my husband's favorite. I really loved the Philly Cheesesteak and the breakfast and fruit versions were great as well. It seems like you can't go wrong.