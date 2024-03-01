Locations

  • Image

    Pleasant Grove

    Open Mon-Sat

    6 AM- 2 PM

    Closed SUN

    Order online
  • Image

    UVU

    Open Mon-T h

    7 AM- 3PM

    Friday

    7 AM-1 PM

    Closed SAT-SUN

    Order Online
  • Image

    Catering

    Make your next event effortless, neat & tasty!

    Catering
Image

Wholesale with us!

Buns on the run! We are shipping our buns to our partners! Become a partner by filling out the form.  

Lets Go

  • This Kolache place is to die for! We have tried almost all of the savory ones and you really can't go wrong! Delicious, fresh, baked to perfection! The customer service is always great and the place is clean and modern. Can't reccomend enough!

    Meagan Pickney

  • We work at a Doctor's office and a darling patient brought us these today , wow, the whole staff LOVES them ! So much moisture 🤤 , definitely will be ordering some from this location, unbeatable taste 😋 we have a sweet tooth 😋.

    Lucy Clark

  • Kolache Krave has again given me faith in the Kolache experience. Their rolls are stuffed full and so filling (unlike other shops where you bite into your Kolache only to realize that 2/3 of the roll is air and disappointment). The shop is quiet and mostly set up for pick up, though there are a handful of chairs at a bar for dine in. The sausage gravy Kolache was warm and peppery and my husband's favorite. I really loved the Philly Cheesesteak and the breakfast and fruit versions were great as well. It seems like you can't go wrong.

    Kira Joy

1 / 5