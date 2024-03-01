Kolache Krave has again given me faith in the Kolache experience. Their rolls are stuffed full and so filling (unlike other shops where you bite into your Kolache only to realize that 2/3 of the roll is air and disappointment). The shop is quiet and mostly set up for pick up, though there are a handful of chairs at a bar for dine in. The sausage gravy Kolache was warm and peppery and my husband's favorite. I really loved the Philly Cheesesteak and the breakfast and fruit versions were great as well. It seems like you can't go wrong.