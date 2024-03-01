Boxed Buns UVU
Featured Items
- Denver Omelette$4.89
This classic Denver Omelette brings it all together with smoked bell peppers and onions, diced ham, our seasoned eggs and cheddar cheese.
- *Meat Lovers Pizza$5.09
For the pizza lovers. This one will not disappoint. Mozzarella cheese melted into loads of sausage and pepperoni and bacon bits, mixed in with marinara sauce.
- Sausage, Egg, Cheese & Jalapeño$4.89
Our traditional mix of sausage, cooked eggs, mild cheddar cheese, but comes with roasted jalapeños. 🔥
Savory
- *Sausage, Egg & Cheese$4.89
Peppered sausage tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs and topped with mild cheddar cheese. A regular favorite.
- Sausage, Egg, Cheese & Jalapeño$4.89
Our traditional mix of sausage, cooked eggs, mild cheddar cheese, but comes with roasted jalapeños. 🔥
- *Bacon, Egg & Cheese$4.89
Fresh, crisp bacon tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs and topped with mild cheddar cheese. What's not to like?
- Bacon, Egg, Cheese & Jalapeño$4.89Out of stock
Our traditional bacon, egg, and cheese mix but with roasted jalapeños to give an extra kick.🔥
- *Mountain Man$5.09
Sausage, pepper bacon, ham, and hash browns tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs and topped with mild cheddar cheese. A way to a man's heart <3
- Mountain Man Jalapeño$5.09
Sausage, pepper bacon, ham, and hash browns tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs, spiced with roasted diced jalapenos, and topped with mild cheddar cheese. A way to a spicy🔥man's heart <3
- Steak, Egg & Cheese$5.09
Marinated beef blended with roasted peppers/onions mixed in, cheese, a dash of seasonings, eggs, and hashbrowns. Literally get your proteins for the day in the palm of your hand.
- Southwest Veggie Omelette$4.89
This is our kolache with the most variety we have made so far. Packed with roasted corn, black beans, peppers, onions, cooked egg, chipotle salsa, and melted pepper jack cheese.
- Denver Omelette$4.89
This classic Denver Omelette brings it all together with smoked bell peppers and onions, diced ham, our seasoned eggs and cheddar cheese.
- Sausage & Gravy$5.09
Seasoned pebble sausage, creamy white gravy, stuffed in our sweet dough. Your Grandma's biscuits and gravy may have finally found its match.
- Cajun Sausage$4.89
This one's a real southern treat. Comes with a Cajun sausage link wrapped in our traditional dough, seasoned with paprika on top. Be ready for lots of flavor when you take a bite! 🔥
- *Meat Lovers Pizza$5.09
For the pizza lovers. This one will not disappoint. Mozzarella cheese melted into loads of sausage and pepperoni and bacon bits, mixed in with marinara sauce.
- *Philly Cheesesteak$5.89
Marinated beef blended with roasted peppers mixed in, cheese, a dash of seasonings, and cream cheese to hold it all together. We don't hold back when it comes to kolaches.
Coffee
- Latte$3.50+
House espresso with your choice of milk and syrups/drizzles to make the drink as sweet or bitter as you want.
- Cold Brew *Available Now*$4.00+
Our cold brew concentrate with your choice milk, and any other flavors that we offer.
- Mocha$4.00+
Chocolate drizzle with house espresso with your choice of milk. Sweet like chocolate but with the roasty qualities of a cup of coffee.
- Americano$3.00+
*No Cream or Milk available*
- Matcha$4.00+
An earthy sweet drink with ground green tea leaves.
- Dirty Chai$4.00+
House espresso with sweet & spicy chai and your choice of milk.
- Macchiato$4.00+
House espresso with your choice of milk foam.
- Cappuccino$4.00+
House espresso with steamed milk and milk foam on top. A sweet frothy drink.
- Horchata Latte$4.25+
House espresso with homemade horchata to give you the cinnamon twist on coffee.
- Horchata Mocha$4.25+
House espresso with rich chocolate and homemade horchata.
- Horchata Cold Brew$4.25+
Our house made horchata with hints of cinnamon mixed with our cold brew concentrate.
- *Mexican Mocha$4.25+
*Specialty item* Mexican hot cocoa with house espresso, rich chocolate drizzle, and your choice of milk.
- Chai$3.50+
A sweet & spicy beverage made with black tea and your choice of milk.
- Hot Chocolate$3.50+
Your choice of steamed milk, with different options of cocoa. Mexican Cocoa: sweet cinnamon Traditional: rich & creamy
- Tea$2.50+
Hot tea that can be customized to your liking!
- Horchata$2.00+
Our homemade creamy horchata recipe with subtle hints of cinnamon
- Wolverine Rush$4.25+
Bring out the ferocity and strength inside your wolverine blood with the UVU inspired drink. Horchata milk with Green Matcha
- Wolverine Attack$4.25+
After drinking the “Attack” wolverines have been observed sparring the BYU Cougar… and are winning. Horchata milk with Green Matcha and Espresso
- Espresso Shots$2.50+
A straight up shot in a cup. Doesn't get more simple then this.
Sweet
- Apple Crisp$2.79
Our cream cheese base kolache, apple pie filling topped with our in-house cinnamon streusel. *someone pinch me*
- Plain Cream Cheese$2.79
Sometimes you just gotta be simple and to the point. You can top it with a little more cream cheese for an extra $0.25 if you'd like.
- *Raspberry$2.79
This one has the cream cheese base sweet kolache with raspberry filling that feels like it bursts in your mouth with tart and sweet. A forever favorite here at Kolache Krave. 👌
- *Strawberry$2.79
Cream cheese kolache base with whip cream, strawberries, and uhh.. more strawberries. What else do you really need? 🍓😍
- Streusel & Cream Cheese$2.79
Comes with a tasty balance of cinnamon and cream cheese and a crumbly streusel topping. This kolache is the cinna-BOMB.
- Key Lime Pie$2.79
A cream cheese kolache base that's topped with a creamy lime filling, a dollop of whip cream and a cinnamon streusel sprinkle on top.
- *Chocolate Éclair$2.79
A sweet cream cheese kolache with a unique concoction. Comes drizzled with our traditional chocolate creme and also a Bavarian cream. Probably our sweetest one we have! 😋
- Oreo Crème$2.79
A cream cheese base kolache that comes with our chocolate crème, a dollop of whipped cream and Oreo crumbs on top!
