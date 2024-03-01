Nutrition Facts

Food Allergy Notice

We no longer offer gluten free.

Nut and seed products are not used in the making of any of our dough. We do not use peanuts, peanut butter, or peanut oil in any of our dough or in the fillings. This includes coconut, sunflower seed, or pine nuts. We do however use soy lecithin in all of our dough. Some sausage may contain MSG.





Non Pork items include Philly Cheesesteak and Steak Egg & Cheese.





All of our dough uses wheat, milk, and eggs.