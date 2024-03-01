Image

Food Allergy Notice

We no longer offer gluten free.

Nut and seed products are not used in the making of any of our dough. We do not use peanuts, peanut butter, or peanut oil in any of our dough or in the fillings. This includes coconut, sunflower seed, or pine nuts. We do however use soy lecithin in all of our dough. Some sausage may contain MSG.


Non Pork items include Philly Cheesesteak and Steak Egg & Cheese.


All of our dough uses wheat, milk, and eggs.

    Savory Nutrition Facts

    Bacon Egg & Cheese

    Fresh, crisp bacon tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs and topped with mild cheddar cheese. What's not to like?

    Mountain Man

    Ground sausage, pepper bacon, ham, and hash browns tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs and topped with mild cheddar cheese. A way to a man's heart <3

    Sweet Nutrition Facts

    Strawberry

    A cream cheese base kolache, whip cream, strawberries, and uhh.. more strawberries. What else do you really need? 🍓😍

    Raspberry

    This one has a cream cheese base with raspberry filling that feels like it bursts in your mouth with tart and sweet. A forever favorite here at Kolache Krave. 👌

