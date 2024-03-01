Frequently Asked Questions
If you can't find the answer to your question here, shoot us an email at info@kolachekrave.com or you can message our social medias.
What is the minimum requirement for a catering order?
50 or more total kolaches
What types of events are you best suited for?
We can make any event a success, large or small. Wedding's, parties, birthdays, corporate trainings, conferences, showers, missionary farewell/homecomings and more!
Do you offer Mini kolaches?
We do not offer mini kolaches
How can i order & pay for a catering order?
Checkout our catering page! Easiest way is via the invoice we send to your email online after getting the order from you. If you have more questions reach out to us!
How much notice do I need to give for a catering order?
24 hours for orders less than 200 total kolaches. One weeks notice for over 200 kolaches. If you are giving us short notice, split up the amount of each flavor as much as possible to ensure we can take the order based off of our inventory.
How much does catering cost?
50+ pricing is 7% off the total order.
200+ pricing is 11% off the total order.
Catering pricing is not offered on orders placed online. They must go through our catering page
Can I earn rewards on catering?
We do not offer rewards on catering orders at the moment.
How long will the food be good for?
We recommend consuming the kolaches as soon as possible for the best quality. We cook the kolaches fresh on the day of the order, but they can be stored in the fridge for 3-5 days or freezer for up to 7 days.
When can I piickup? or is there Delivery?
Pickup: Monday-Saturday
6:30am-2pm
Delivery: $30 for a 20 mile radius