Event Catering
You might not think about catering often but when you do, you need reliable team. Book your next event with Boxed Buns and it will be effortless, neat & delicious.
How it works
1. How many are you Serving?
A common order is one Savory or Sweet per person for a snack OR one Savory & Sweet per person for a full meal.
50+ is considered a catering order. Less than that, you can order online!
2. Pickup or delivery?
Pickup times are from 6:30am-2pm Mon-Sat
Delivery is $30 fee for a 20 mile radius
3. Flavors
Ordering multiple flavors of Savor is preferred due to limited quantities of each flavor.
Check out our menu for more information on flavors!
4. Packaging
Tray packaging
This is our free option. All savory will have a parchment paper with the flavor written on top.
Single Sleeve
Savory is put in a single sleeve with a label of the flavor on top. This option is $0.10 per sleeve/savory. This is always recommended.
Single Carton
Sweet can be put in a single carton with a label inside. This option is $0.20 per carton/sweet.
5. Email & Pay
Email Staci with:
Name, email, phone, company (if applicable), etc.
Then add details of items 1-4.
She will then generate an invoice for you to double check and pay online!
Email or text with any questions!
catering@kolachekrave.com
(801) 210-9738
Food Truck
Wedding? Birthday? Coporate Event? We want to bring our kolaches to you!
$800 Minimum/Guarantee
Limited Menu Options
Food Voucher Package
Self-Serve / Self-Pay Kiosks
Special Event? We can put a personalized video on our menu TV to keep your guests focused on your day!