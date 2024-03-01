Our Story

Just like our sweet and savory selection, our business was made from scratch with love from family members and friends. Boxed Buns has been family-owned and operated since October 2019. Boxed Buns founder, Curtis Snow was first exposed to Kolaches when he served in the Air Force in Texas. Although kolaches have been around for many years, he knew that he could make them better than the rest. With a sweet tooth and a dream he headed home and created Boxed Buns with his family. Based on traditional Czech kolaches, our kolaches are more "Americanized" and are made from milk bread. This revolutionary recipe offers a soft, pillowy sweet bread that can be made into a sweet or savory treat.





Order yours today!